He System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family of the State of Nuevo León (DIF) has launched an urgent appeal in searching for the relatives of a five-month-old baby, identified as Nataly Amisaday Pérez González.

Through social networks, the State Government published a publication requesting the collaboration of citizens to locate the minor's relatives. The message includes contact phone numbers and asks the community to spread the information to increase the chances of finding the little girl's loved ones.

The description provided by the DIF notes that Nataly He has a round face, a flat nose, dark brown eyes, a medium build, and short, straight, dark brown hair. Furthermore, it is mentioned that the name of the mother of the baby is Gretya Amisaday Pérez González, so her name is also being sought. location so he can reunite with his daughter.

The state agency has provided several telephone numbers (81-26-72-58-41, 81-36-72-58-42, 81-20-20-82-24, 81-20-20-85-00 and 20-20-85-15) so that anyone who has relevant information about Nataly's family can get in touch and help resolve this situation as soon as possible.

In addition to the telephone numbers, those who have information about the case are invited to go directly to the facilities of the Capullos Evaluation Center Attention to Child Abuselocated at Valparaíso Avenue number 801, Jardines de La Pastora neighborhood in Guadalupe, Nuevo León.}