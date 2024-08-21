Ciudad Juarez.- The mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, led a ceremony to deliver hearing aids and motor support devices organized by the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF). This event benefited 100 people who received different types of functional devices, including wheelchairs, walkers and hearing aids. Silvia Reyes, mother of a 14-year-old boy who suffers from motor delay, said that the support is very useful since her son is in a baseball group called “adapted Warriors,” and the wheelchair provided by the municipality is also a great help for daily life at home. “I needed the help we are receiving from the wheelchair since my son is very heavy and the previous chairs we had gotten were secondhand and did not last long,” said Reyes, who maintains that the wheelchair is expensive and her family did not have the possibility of acquiring a new one on their own. During the ceremony, President Pérez Cuéllar stressed the importance of these devices in supporting people with different abilities and improving their quality of life. He expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing work of the DIF in distributing these resources, which have required an investment of 3 million pesos on this occasion. Pérez Cuéllar also referred to the achievements and challenges of his administration, mentioning that a third report detailing the progress and challenges overcome is being prepared. He assured that budget planning for next year is underway, although he could not confirm a specific increase in the resources allocated to these programs. Despite this, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusion and support for people with disabilities. Rubí Enríquez, head of the DIF, highlighted the positive impact of the devices on the lives of the beneficiaries. Enríquez pointed out that the administration has received numerous donations, facilitated by the municipal president, which has allowed these devices to be delivered at no additional cost to the Municipality. He also said that Disability Day, which will be celebrated on November 3, will feature another fair to provide more functional devices and offer rehabilitation therapies. The DIF currently operates three basic rehabilitation units in different parts of the city, located in Francisco and Madero, Olivia Espinosa and Parque Central. These units not only provide functional devices, but also offer physical and psychological therapies to the beneficiaries. The mayor concluded his speech by calling on citizens to continue supporting these efforts and commit to improving the living conditions of people with disabilities in Ciudad Juárez.

