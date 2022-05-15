Sinaloa.- In order to support with medicines to people who do not have resources to buy them, the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIFF) Culiacán invites the medicine collectionwhich is permanently maintained in the offices located in the Jorge Almada neighborhood, Juan José Ríos street, number 265-B.

For its part, valid until May 31, the municipal DIF will be offering the Healthy Mom medical services packagein which preferential prices will be given in different medical studies such as blood counts, glucose, urea, creatinine, cholesterol, triglycerides, uric acid, lipid profile, liver function tests and more.