Ensenada, Baja California.- The System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF) of Baja California, through the Senior Adult module in Ensenada, announced that they are offering various workshops that allow physical activationthis with the purpose of raising the quality of life of the elderly.

Mónica Vargas Núñez, general director of the institution, said that providing more and better tools for raise the quality of life of this priority group, such as the elderly.

For her part, Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, instructed that, through this module, social assistance and workshops be provided, with the aim of the social integration of this important group of the community.

One of the lessons that are offered to help people not have a sedentary life and work the rhythm, it is buzz, which is taught on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:40 to 11:40 am.

It is also invited to develop the artistic talent of the elderly, through the painting workshop, which takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; as well as the chair workout classes, that help strengthen bones, poor circulation, coordination and improve memory, are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.

People interested in more information go to the Senior Adult Module, located at Calle Niños Héroes #3503, Colonia Hidalgo, or call 646-120-7551.