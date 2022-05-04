Angostura, Sinaloa.- With the firm intention of creating a cooking workshop in the CAM 13located in the Port of La Reforma, the director of the System DIFFMaría de Los Ángeles Gaxiola Beltrán, in coordination with the City Hall of Angosturaled by Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, and the 028 Special Education school zone worked together and joined forces to carry out the event called “In this School We Cook with Love”, where the lottery game with attractive prizes was developed.

The director of DIF expressed that it is extremely important that this type of action be implemented because it contributes a lot to the knowledge of special students, as well as motivates them to be more independent.

Gaxiola Beltrán confirms that it is a pleasure and an honor for her to be able to help and see the interest of students with different abilities in the municipality, she also added that DIF is always willing to help anyone who has a need.

“It is a pleasure for me and it is an honor that the DIF Angostura family can be part of these projects that are so beneficial for students with different abilities,” he quoted.

The event was held at the City Hall facilities and the entrance pass was to donate a kitchen utensil, such as pans, pressure cookers, waffle irons, crockery, blender, coffee pots, spoons, among other things that are very useful in the kitchen. .

All the proceeds will be used so that students with disabilities have knowledge about cooking, prepare certain food and tomorrow they can fend for themselves.

For her part, Esmeralda Borboa Quintero, supervisor of Zone 028 of Special Education, thanked all the attendees for supporting this great event and was very excited to see so many people gathered, contributing their grain of sand.