“We have a

very well defined legal framework for photovoltaic power generation, and we think that it is not necessary to increase it. On the contrary, what we have to try to do is fight against excessive bureaucratic obstacles and over-regulation, ”said the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, during the presentation of a technical guide that, together with the map of territorial adequacy for these plants, aims to serve as a guide and help for developers when determining the place and designing measures to minimize the impact of new plants in the Region, where there are currently 174 projects in the pipeline.

The counselor acknowledged that there are disagreements with some consistories that have shown

reluctance regarding the proliferation of solar plant projects in their territories, as has happened in Mula, Yecla or, more recently, Cartagena, where the City Council, pressured by neighborhood and environmental movements, has decreed a moratorium on the processing of these facilities in the municipality. “We do not share that vision,” said the counselor. “Each City Council can establish in its territory what it deems appropriate, but we are in favor of facilitating the arrival of projects – he pointed out -, of course scrupulously safeguarding all environmental values, but we must not prohibit for prohibiting, because if not, we will not have opportunity to generate photovoltaic energy, which is what it takes to make a real energy transition.

«The philosophy we have in the Region of Murcia is

try to help as much as possible those agents who want to develop photovoltaic energies, instead of putting obstacles, so that they do it well, “he said.

The counselor recalled «we have a

commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2030». “Within the green revolution of all the productive sectors that the European Union is leading and that, in the Region, we not only assume, but also try to lead energy generation, it is very important,” he said.

Foreign capital



Regarding the arrival of capital from foreign countries to acquire plants in the Region, the counselor pointed out that “it does not matter to us who the money is and whether they earn money or not.

The important thing is that economic activity is generated and that local jobs are generatedbecause regardless of who the capital is, the jobs are usually local. ‘ He also defended the importance of plants for the competitiveness of “the entire Region.” “It allows us to access cheaper energy, because a large part of the cost of energy is in transport.”