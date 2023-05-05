“Two minutes of silence are a relief,” says TV and radio presenter Dieuwertje Blok in her speech on Dam Square, after laying the wreaths. “Away from the shouting and back to yourself, to your own thoughts, your own conscience.” She talks about her mother, a Jewish woman who, at the age of 17 – the age at which Blok himself sought freedom by leaving home – had to deal with an increasingly smaller world. Signs appeared everywhere with the text ‘Forbidden for Jews’. In the end, Blok’s mother spent two and a half years in hiding, without being allowed to make too much noise.

Thousands of people gathered on Dam Square in Amsterdam on Thursday evening for the National Commemoration. The king and queen, the mayor of Amsterdam, the prime minister and the presidents of the Senate and House of Representatives were also present. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima laid the first wreath at the National Monument prior to the two minutes’ silence at 8 p.m.

During the two minutes of silence, and more often, Blok always thinks of Jaap and Ans de Haan, the couple with whom her grandparents and her mother went into hiding. The young family at the time did not look away when all the signs appeared, but, according to Blok, dared to make courageous choices. “It was so natural for them to choose a greater interest than themselves, a choice that put their own lives at risk.”

Betrayed and executed

Jaap also worked in the printing house of the resistance newspaper Trouw. He was betrayed in early February 1945 and shot with other collaborators. Blok: “He and Ans are my examples. Thea had to grow up without a father, I exist thanks to people like Jaap and Ans.”

“For me, commemoration is not passive, not just something of the past,” says Blok. “For me it is also about the connection you make with now and the future. What do you do with the intolerance of today that exists in your own country and in your own neighborhood?”

“My mother became Jewish because of the war. She was reduced to one facet of the versatile diamond she was. Every person is such a versatile diamond, with a name, a face, a history and a story of its own. But how easily do we still reduce people to just a small part of that story?”

“It is very nice to commemorate for two minutes once a year, but these questions should occupy us every day,” says Blok at the end of her speech. “How can we learn from history and what can we do ourselves? I reflect on that, and not just on May 4.”

‘My daddy’

Shortly after the two minutes of silence, 17-year-old Loewana Weiss from Enschede gave a lecture: ‘Mijn pappo’. It was about her grandfather, a Sinti who, according to her, almost never spoke about the war. When she interviewed him, she discovered that he fled Germany during the war and ended up in the orchestra pit with the circus in the Netherlands. He was not safe there either: he was picked up by SS men and sent to Auschwitz. Loewana’s grandfather only survived because the SS man loved his music so much, she said. “I never knew about the war. Now I know,” she concludes her presentation.

It is estimated that about half a million Sinti and Roma, roughly half of Europe’s population, were killed during World War II. The Nazis saw them as an inferior race.