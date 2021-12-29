The Brazilian Grand Prix was an important hub of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship Mercedes, with the introduction of the new ICE on Lewis Hamilton’s single-seater, she was in fact convinced of being able to recover the gap that separated her from the leader Max Verstappen and was able to exploit the momentum she had at Interlagos in subsequent races, so much so that she reached the stage final in Abu Dhabi paired with the Dutch driver. The weekend, marked by Hamilton’s comebacks – from 20th to 5th in the Sprint Qualification and from 10th to 1st in the traditional race – was also characterized by penalties – with the English champion forced to start at the bottom of the grid for a ‘irregularities in DRS open on its rear wing – and by the allusions on the Mercedes power unit, with Red Bull that in several interviews spoke of a’ rocket ‘engine, against which it was impossible to compete.

With the power unit off, with the world championship then won by Max Verstappen, it is time for the Red Bull management to lay down the hatchet. He thought about it Helmut Marko, team adviser, to the Germans of Formel1.de: “Well, I’m sure it was all legal in Brazil. But the way Hamilton passed us was truly unique. After that race, all measurements relating to maximum speeds then returned to normal“. The hypothesis of the Anglo-Austrians is therefore that of a better efficiency of the Mercedes engine with little mileage behind: “Everything goes back to their engine, we know it too. It was certainly incredible to see that, out of six Mercedes-powered cars, only Hamilton had such a miraculous weapon at his disposal. But that’s the way it went and we don’t want to blame anyone “, concluded Marko.