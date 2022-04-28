“My team is never wrong, we are the world champions“. So Lewis Hamilton he had replied to reporters who asked him why the Mercedes struggled since the first Montmeló tests. An absolute trust in the work of his team, a trust which – of course – was justified by the results of the last eight years. However, no one expected that the W13 could be born so badly, and that Hamilton would find himself battling for anonymous positions in the first four races of the year, save for a podium in Bahrain dropped from the sky.

Two months later, Sir Lewis’s confidence seems to have broken. Now the Brit has made a partial turnaround: “I can’t tell if the car or concept is faulty because I’m not an aerodynamicist. We may have been wrong, at some point we will understand. Maybe suddenly we fix porpoising, and unlock more potential from the machine“He told reporters. “It is a difficult situation, of course. But I’m not the only one in the team, we are all in the same boat, we win and we lose as a team, and we are doing the best we can with what we have. We continue to work with our heads down and help each other. We are far from where we want to be, but we will continue to fight, to work as hard as possible, and we hope to soon see the light at the end of the tunnel, that solution we have not yet found. Naturally, I want to be fighting for the World Cup, but unfortunately this is not the case and we have to accept reality“.