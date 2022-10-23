How different would the sports world have looked if Dietrich Mateschitz hadn’t stumbled upon the Thai energy drink Krating Daeng in Asia in the early 1980s? The co-founder of Red Bull, who died on Saturday after a long illness at the age of 78, was a marketer for a German toothpaste company at the time. Until he noticed from his own experience that Krating Daeng gave him energy after often grueling intercontinental air travel.

Together with the Thai creator Chaleo Yoovidhya, the Austrian developed a European variant of the drink, in 1987 he started selling it in his own country. By now almost ten billion cans sold in 172 countries, with a turnover of 7.8 billion euros. And the company is inextricably linked to sports.

The Formula 1 team of two-time world champion Max Verstappen, international top clubs in football such as Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. Sponsor of hundreds of top athletes, from sports such as motocross or mountain bike and exotic sports such as Crashed Ice or Cliff Diving. Action, adventure and adrenaline as core values, the more extreme the better. With ‘Red Bull gives you wings’ as a matching slogan, sports fanatic Mateschitz built the empire of the caffeinated energy drink, of which he himself drank ten to twelve cans a day. In contrast to the ‘wild’ appearance of the product, he himself mostly stayed in the background. The number 51 on the Forbes list of the richest people in the world, estimated wealth around 25 billion euros, led a secluded life.

Red Bull Racing

“This is tough for everyone,” said Verstappen on Saturday after the United States Grand Prix qualifying on the death of Mateschitz. “He has meant a lot to Red Bull and the sport. And for me and my career so far, my whole life really. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.” Verstappen entered Formula 1 at the age of 17 at Red Bull, which was led by Mateschitz and his talent scout Helmut Marko. Before that, Red Bull Racing was successful in Formula 1 with four consecutive wins in the Constructors’ World Championship between 2010 and 2013, with German driver Sebastian Vettel as world champion on the same number of occasions.

“He was a figure that towered above it in motorsport,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the international motorsport federation FIA, who described the late Mateschitz. Red Bull entered Formula 1 as early as 1989 as a sponsor of Austrian driver Gerhard Berger. It sponsors the Swiss racing stable Sauber and in 2004 takes over the ailing Jaguar from Ford for the symbolic amount of 1 dollar.

Dietrich Mateschitzhere with his girlfriend, was not very prominent.

Photo Johann Groder/ EPA



In retrospect, it is a milestone in sports marketing, the beginning of Red Bull Racing. The name of the can of energy drink is going to transcend products. The ‘Red Bulls’ compete with car brands such as Ferrari or Mercedes. Two years later, Minardi was taken over, which was renamed Toro Rosso and is now called Alpha Tauri, after a Red Bull clothing brand. “Many of us should be grateful to him for the opportunities he has presented and the vision he had,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports.

Football clubs

Mateschitz also applies the sponsorship concept of changing the name of a team in football. In 2005 he buys SV Austria Salzburg in his own country. The club is renamed FC Red Bull Salzburg, will play in the company’s colors and has been the dominant factor in Austrian club football for many years. „Thank you Didic”, reads on the website at the death of the Red Bull CEO. “We look back with pride on his life as a visionary, to whom we are extremely grateful for everything he has made possible for us.”

In Germany, Mateschitz wants to apply the same strategy, although that does not work one-two-three. News channel Welt revealed in 2015 that attempts to reach RB Sankt Pauli (Hamburg), RB Munich or RB Düsseldorf failed because the clubs in question did not cooperate. But the Austrian has already avoided the problems. In 2009 he buys SSV Markranstädt, a club in the fifth division. Can’t there be a sponsor in the club name? Then he calls it RasenBall Leipzig, abbreviated RB Leipzig. Everyone knows by now who is the sponsor of the club that has made it to the top of German football, which also plays in the Red Bull Arena.

From Formula 1 and the pinnacle of international football to the speed record skating of Kjeld Nuis on a lake near Savalen in Norway in March 2022 (103 kilometers per hour). Mateschitz and his drink have changed the sporting world.