Tragic news has hit the world Red Bull just minutes from the start of the qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend in Austin. The 78 year old Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of the well-known manufacturer of the energy drink, has in fact passed away today at the end of a long illness. The magazine was the first to give the news Speedweek, linked to the Austrian energy drink brand.

Mateschitz is considered to be the most successful entrepreneur in the history of Austria and has always linked the Red Bull brand to the world of sport in general, first as a simple sponsor and then as a point of reference in terms of organization and teams, entering directly not only in motorsport but also in many other activities. According to the famous magazine Forbes, in 2021 Mateschitz was the 56th richest person in the world with an estimated worth of $ 25 billion.

The loss of its founder takes place for the Red Bull world in a particularly complex moment, in which the Formula 1 team is in the eye of the storm for the well-known events related to the failure to comply with the budget cap. On the sidelines of the sad announcement, the team principal also spoke, Christian Hornervisibly moved.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 the English manager defined Mateschitz “an incredible man. We owe him everything. What he created and what he allowed us to do is incredible. We must be grateful to him for the contributions he has made all over the world, not just for F1 but for so many sports. He had a great passion for what we do in F1. He would have liked us to go out on the track and do the best we can and today we will do it for him“.