Dietmar Bartsch, chairman of the left faction in the Bundestag. © Fabian Sommer/dpa/archive image

Dietmar Bartsch once said “Peace in Europe can only exist with Russia”. What he means by that is explained by the Left Party leader in an exclusive interview with kreiszeitung.de.

Berlin – First the federal elections, now the state elections in Saarland: For the left, things are anything but smooth. High time for a turning point. Dietmar Bartsch agrees. Because while the federal government is considering a missile defense shield for Germany in view of the Ukraine conflict, it continues to deal with the corona pandemic, mainly through omicron and the Subtype BA.2 of the Corona variant caused, and the implementation of the relief package 2022 included tank discount, child bonus, Grant for Hartz IV as Energy flat rate and 9 euro ticket for bus and train confronted, the parliamentary group leader of the left in the Bundestag wants to sharpen the profile of his party again.

Dietmar Bartsch (left) in an exclusive interview: “Vladimir Putin is a war criminal”

In an exclusive interview with kreiszeitung.de, the veteran of the Left Party explains why Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, how his party wants to inspire more voters again, what is now necessary in view of rising energy prices and what he expects from the 100 billion euro package the Bundeswehr holds.

Surname: Dietmar Bartsch Date of birth: March 31, 1958 in Stralsund Political party: The left Position: Group leader in the Bundestag

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch in an interview about the early days of the traffic light government under Olaf Scholz

The first weeks of the traffic light government were marked by crises. How did you experience the first days of the new federal government?

the first time of the new federal government was essentially shaped by crisis management. In the coalition agreement, the Ampel government addressed some socio-political issues positively. An example of success is the abolition of the Paragraphs 219a. But there are also many areas in which we are still lagging behind. Let’s take rising inflation, which is causing the cost of living to explode, or the expansion of renewable energies. There are many plans and applications in both areas, but not much has happened so far. The beginning time of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his government was characterized more by words than by deeds.

For example, what actions would you wish for?

Inflation and rising energy prices are a huge challenge for the whole country. Since the planned one-time payment is not enough to relieve low earners, it has to be at least doubled. During such a time, those in need should be able to rely on receiving financial support. With regard to energy prices, the abolition of the EEG surcharge is a step in the right direction. In addition, as a parliamentary group, we propose a Ukraine solo. It provides that a small part of the income of billionaires and millionaires goes to the people who are particularly suffering from the financial consequences of the crisis. However, the federal government has already taken the wealth tax off the table. Apart from that, rising energy prices are also putting more money in the pockets of companies. In the best-case scenario, this should also be noticeable on the employee’s payslip.

The Ukraine crisis currently dominates large parts of the political agenda. How has the current situation changed your view of sanctions?

Some people say, Germany would let Ukraine down. However, that is not true. Germany imposed sanctions on Russia back in 2014, when Putin annexed Crimea, and these are still in place. Actually, I always have strictly against sanctions spoken out, but the current situation is making me reconsider my own truth in this context.

Dietmar Bartsch (left) on the Russian President: “Vladimir Putin is a war criminal”

The Russian attack on Ukraine has created a wave of solidarity. This means we are reacting very differently than we did in 2015. Are we actually conducting the debate on Ukraine correctly?

What is happening in Ukraine right now is so terrible and deserves our condolences. But that must not mean that we lose sight of all the other wars in the world. Because the fact that we are more willing to take in people from Ukraine than people from Afghanistan or Syria says more about us than about them.

A few weeks ago you said “peace in Europe can only exist with Russia” – how do you see it today?

Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. I continue to see it that peace in Europe is only possible with Russia. For this, Vladimir Putin must lay down his arms. But even if he doesn’t do that, I’m sure there will be a time after Putin. Then we will have the chance to rebuild the security architecture in Europe. So that peace can really come and such a war is not possible in the first place, a collective disarmament is needed. The days of deterrence policies are definitely over.

In the course of the Ukraine crisis, the federal government recently released 100 billion euros for the Bundeswehr. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) would like to use this to strengthen air defenses, among other things. What do you make of it?

The 100 billion euro package for the Bundeswehr shows how absurd politics is. We discussed the care bonus for a very long time and intensively. Chancellor Scholz approved the additional Bundeswehr budget overnight – without debate or voting. I think that’s the wrong approach in this situation. It should not be forgotten that the defense budget has grown the most in recent years. Hardly anything has improved as a result in the Bundeswehr. From this we can see that the problem lies in procurement and strategy. Looking ahead, we have taken on additional debt.

In which areas would the money be better invested?

Child poverty in Germany is one of my heart topics. It is a scandal that in a rich country like Germany even one child has to suffer from hunger. There is also general social injustice in society. 10 billion euros would already be enough to ensure more cohesion and justice in society.

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch on the risks and side effects of living democracy

In addition to the Ukraine war, the coronavirus pandemic is still an issue. In connection with the corona demonstrations and opponents of vaccination, there has recently been talk of an increasing division in society. Do you share this observation?

Our society is divided in many ways, the coronavirus pandemic has only made this visible in many places. It is clear that my grandchildren are not suffering from the crisis because they live in a safe environment. But there are far too many people who don’t: the lonely pensioner, the single mother, the unemployed diabetic. With regard to Corona, it should actually be clear to everyone that you should not take part in a demonstration of this kind. But we should still take the concerns of the people there seriously. We all have a different view of the world and that should also be made visible. This is the only way we can establish genuine cooperation.

And why does politics seem unable to reach these people?

The problem with democracy is that politics is thought of in election cycles. Political decisions are therefore made on the basis of current events and the current mood in the country. However, the whole thing is not really forward-looking. We need a social debate culture, not only in Germany.

The climate crisis is also an issue that demands losses from everyone. Above all, people with a low income fear additional burdens. How can we cushion the consequences?

We can only overcome the climate crisis together – worldwide. It is not enough if the higher earners in Germany switch to veganism and electric car drive. Climate change is both a social and an environmental issue, as the world’s poorest are the first to suffer the consequences. It is all the more important to stake out real options for action for the masses. But it is no longer enough to just make plans. The Fridays for Future movement, for example, is very valuable for raising awareness about the climate crisis. But politicians should please go one step further and work out real proposals for action. For us on the left, the feasibility of the proposed solutions is particularly important in this context. Contrary to the opinion of some critics, we do not want to be more social than the SPD and no more ecological than the Greens. We are simply concerned with dealing realistically with climate change.

In the last federal election, however, your party failed to make this ambition clear to voters. The left failed at the 5 percent hurdle. What do you want to do to do better again in the next federal election?

The last federal election gave us a catastrophic result. Armin Laschet certainly contributed to the fact that some voters decided against us and for the SPD – simply so that he wouldn’t be in the chancellor’s office. But that wasn’t our only problem, of course. 60 years of election research show that parties at odds are not elected. We on the left really didn’t do ourselves any favors with our years of outwardly publicized quarreling. The first step to improvement is definitely this realization. Apart from that, we also have to ask ourselves some fundamental questions: what does left actually mean in the 21st century? How does a successful peace policy work? How do we tackle the deficits in the ecological, ethical and social areas of society? We are currently looking for the right answers to all these questions. And then it is a matter of growing together again as a party and forming a unit – and representing it.

