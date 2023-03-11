The nutritionist recommended eating at least 60-90 minutes before the start of the workout.

Nutritionist Abby Chan gave advice on nutrition on training days. Her words lead shape.

The specialist noted that it is important not to skip breakfast before high-intensity workouts. “You kind of work on an empty tank. If your muscles don’t have enough fuel or they don’t have full glycogen stores, it hinders recovery in the long run,” Chan explained. She added that it is acceptable to do low-intensity classes on an empty stomach.

The nutritionist recommended that you triple your full meal at least 90-60 minutes before your workout. She clarified that if, due to a busy schedule, it is not possible to eat on time, then you can have a light snack half an hour before going to the gym.

