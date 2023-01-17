Foods that can prevent cancer “Evening Moscow” nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg. These are sea fish, cereals, coarse bread, berries and vegetables, legumes and dairy products.

“All of them reduce the risk of tissue inflammation, which is the cause of cancer, and also protect the genetic apparatus of cells from cellular mutations,” Ginzburg said. He added that these products also slow down tumor growth and prevent the appearance of metastases in patients.

Previously, Ginzburg listed products that are harmful for colds. The list includes sweets, fried meat, cold milk and ice cream.