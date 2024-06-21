Dieting | WHO warns of dangerous counterfeit diet pills

Slimming|The supply problems of the most popular diet pills have created a space for counterfeit drugs.

From the big ones of the hit slimming drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic, which suffered from supply problems, potentially dangerous counterfeits have appeared on the market, warns the world health organization WHO.

According to the WHO, fake medicines are for sale on the internet, for example. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Ozempic and Wegovy, manufactured by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, and other so-called GLP-1 drugs have risen became extremely popular as slimming drugs, and their supply has not been enough to meet the huge demand.

Thus, a lot of demand has also appeared on the market for copy medicines. The WHO detected fake GLP-1 drugs for the first time in Britain and Brazil already in October of last year and warned of forgeries officially on Thursday.

Fake ones GLP-1 medicines do not necessarily contain all the necessary medicinal substances and thus they may cause, for example, uncontrollable blood glucose levels.

Counterfeit medicines may also unannounced contain active substances, such as insulin, which can cause complications.

The WHO does not recommend semaglutide or other GLP-1 drugs for the treatment of diabetes because they are expensive. However, the WHO is preparing recommendations for the use of GLP-1 drugs in the treatment of obesity.

Novo After Nordisk’s semaglutide drugs, the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has launched its own GLP-1 drugs, whose active ingredient is tircepatide.

Novo and Eli Lilly have sued other companies after they marketed their own medicines with semaglutide or tircepatid.

The Danish company Zealand Pharma has also said that it is developing its own slimming drugs. According to early trials completed on Thursday, the company’s drug helped users lose 8.6 percent weight after 16 weekly doses.

Novo Nordisk has become the most valuable listed company in Europe, supported by Wegovy and Ozempic. Its share price has risen by more than 75 percent in a year.