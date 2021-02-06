A person dies in a diving accident in a cave in the Upper Palatinate. A group of divers had entered the cave system. Details about the course of the accident and the victim were initially open.

Cave rescuers come from their mission. They had tried unsuccessfully to bring the injured man to the surface

B.A person was killed on Saturday while exploring a cave in Bavaria. “There was an accident during a diving process and one person died,” said a spokeswoman for the Upper Palatinate police headquarters late in the evening. Further details about the course of the accident in the cave in Dietfurt (Neumarkt district in the Upper Palatinate) and the victim remained open at first.

Rescue workers had previously tried to bring the injured or injured to the surface. Numerous emergency services from the fire brigade, water rescue service, mountain rescue service, rescue service and police were on site.

“A group of divers entered a cave system,” reported a spokesman for the police headquarters. “One of these divers then probably got health problems.” Another member of the group returned and alerted the rescue workers at around 4 p.m.

Memories of work in the giant thing cave are awakened

The accident occurred in the system of the Mühlbachquellhöhle in the Franconian Alb, one of the longest and partly water-filled cave systems in Germany.

In 2014, a rescue operation in the giant thing shaft cave near Berchtesgaden brought the previously little known scene of cave explorers into the public eye. At Pentecost, one of the mostly voluntary workers was hit in the head by a rock fall in the deepest cave in Germany. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was brought back to light by more than 700 helpers from a depth of 1,000 meters in an eleven-day, almost one million euro rescue operation.