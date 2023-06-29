While the demand for Ozimbik, an injectable treatment for diabetes that has become as popular as weight loss, continues to grow, people have started sharing TikTok posts about alternatives.
Some talk enthusiastically about other drugs for the treatment of diabetes, such as “Monjaro”, some promote comprehensive pharmaceutical formulas for the Ozambiques. Some promote what they say is a cheaper alternative, widely available in pharmacies and through the Internet: Nature’s Ozempic, popularly known as Berberine, which is a chemical compound extracted from natural herbs sold as nutritional supplements in the form of capsules filled with a powder that tends to color. yellow. This compound has been used in Asia for at least 2,000 years, and doctors have long used it to treat diarrhea and other digestive problems. Recently, researchers are looking at berberine as a potential treatment for conditions such as high blood pressure and insulin resistance.
Berberine is significantly different from semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozimbic. While experts believe that “berberine” has proven effects on the body related to metabolism, the question of whether it actually leads to weight reduction is still not clear. Some limited studies have indicated that berberine may have a role in weight reduction, but there are no high-quality data from large clinical trials. Melinda Ring, MD, an integrative medicine specialist at Northwestern Medical College, points out that the hype online about berberine’s weight-reducing effects is greatly exaggerated.
And while she believes that the compound is “generally good, and there is some good evidence to support that,” she cautioned against believing that a person’s weight will decrease if he takes it. There’s an enormous amount of research over the past 20 years — some in the form of microorganism cultures, some in mice, and very few encouraging human trials — that suggests that berberine can help reduce cholesterol and regulate blood sugar.
The researchers tested whether this compound is beneficial for people with diabetes, especially when it is used in combination with other medications. “Berberine” also has antimicrobial properties, which means that it may be useful in eliminating harmful bacteria in the intestine and improving the general composition of an individual’s microbial milieu, according to Yufang Lin, an integrative medicine specialist at the Cleveland Clinic. These additional benefits may play a role in how berberine can relieve gastrointestinal complaints. But in terms of weight reduction, the research on berberine is preliminary and incomplete.
Craig Hope, deputy director of a division at the National Center for Integrative Health, notes that there are few trials that have been conducted to evaluate its effect on weight loss in people and none of them is a robust one. And he believes that the matter may be acceptable from an apparent point of view to some extent, noting that some experiments conducted on animals indicated that the nutritional supplement can lead to weight reduction, but the difference is large between evidence and marketing, adding that the idea is exciting, but there are no experiments. adequate clinical support.
Ring indicated that most people who take “berberine” think it is good, but that it is accompanied by some documented side effects. Peter Cohen, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School who studies nutritional supplements, notes that those who take the nutritional supplement by mouth may experience nausea and vomiting, even if the doses are normal, and they may suffer from high blood pressure and tremors in the hands and feet. Lynn said, “Berberine” may also be a cause of uterine contractions in pregnant women. Although the supplement is not necessarily dangerous, Cohen is concerned that supplement manufacturers may add other ingredients, such as a stimulant, that could cause more harm.
He pointed out that dietary supplements that reduce weight are among the supplements most likely to be adulterated, and may be contaminated with banned ingredients. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that herbal products that are marketed to reduce weight are the type of supplements that, in many cases, cause people to go to emergency departments in hospitals, while patients often report serious symptoms, such as heart palpitations or chest pain. .
And he explains, “If the manufacturer tries to add something to the dietary supplement, legal or illegal, that leads to significant weight loss, then this means that the person is at risk.” Of particular concern is how berberine interacts with other medications.
Hope notes that “berberine” is the “direct cause”, which means that when taking other drugs besides “berberine”, this effectively means that there are higher concentrations of drugs in the blood. He adds that taking “berberine” with a drug, such as “metformin”, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes, could be especially dangerous because “metformin” may be stronger, and that their combination may lead to hypoglycemia. And Lynn believes that patients’ belief that nutritional supplements are natural and beneficial actually exposes them to problems that they do not realize.
