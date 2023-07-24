Hello, I hope you are well, how nice to greet you. Something that I only had to see from a medical point of view now I have to see from a patient’s point of view, and how ugly it feels, I understand many patients who complain because it has been difficult for me, since I am not a person who is used to eating so healthy. As a good Mexican, I like to eat our incredible gastronomy.

The problem of the Mexican patient is the diet that the country has, being especially rich in spiciness, acids and fats, like a good pozole or appetizers, flautas, tostadas, sopes, gorditas, or also the foods that we have Mexicanized, the ‘culichi’ style sushi, very monchoso; pizza, and talking about many delicacies such as quesabirrias.

As I write this, my mouth is watering, and I want to tell you that although our gastronomy sounds so delicious, sadly it is very harmful to our body, and it is what causes the main scheduled surgeries to be cholecystectomies, or gallbladder surgery, and this is because the gallbladder is responsible for storing bile, which helps us obtain fat from the diet, and by eating a lot of fatty food, there is an excess of the main problem of fats, which is cholesterol, and this causes that we get the well-known stones in the gallbladder, which for those who have felt that pain, know that it is very strong, and whenever they eat something greasy it will hurt.

And it is not only for patients who suffer from the gallbladder, it is also for those patients who have to go through any surgery that involves the abdomen. For example, in my case, I had an appendectomy and they have me on a diet of fatty foods, spicy foods; for example, foods that are steamed or grilled, with very little fat.

If it’s meat, it’s very low in fat, and if it’s sushi, it can’t be breaded, it can’t have red meat, I can’t eat seasonings, very little soy and so on. Now, imagine how I am after three weeks on a diet. i feel so much sadness going through a meat stand and not being able to eat some tasty tacos with arto guacamole, but sadly I will have to stay like this for at least a month, and I understand when I see those patients in consultation who have not taken care of themselves and therefore have problems, it is very difficult to be disciplined, and not all of them have the resources to follow a strict diet, and they have to eat the cheapest.

It’s hard, but sadly it is. I wish we all had a country that was a utopia, and that it was perfect, that nobody had to go through these problems, but apparently everything will always be a dream. If you can donate a pantry to those patients who are very low-income, do it.

A pleasure to write to you another week, see you next time. This does not replace a medical consultation, if in doubt, go to your trusted doctor.

