Jennifer Dorie is a professional body building coach and athlete. Was born on October 7, 1996, in Canada , and has therefore just turned 25 years old. On Instagram, where it counts 175 thousand followers , celebrated the day by writing that she was truly grateful for all the amazing days, experiences and memories and beautiful people that are a part of her life and that are allowing her to be happy and to make all her dreams come true. She became a professional athlete in 2017, and since 2018 she has taken part in 16 official competitions by collecting 11 podiums, of which 3 first places .