Steaks, pancakes, nuggets … All these products now have their vegetal variations. The offer is exploding on the shelves of our supermarkets and some do not hesitate to pay more to consume it. While for some reducing their meat consumption has become a concern, these ready meals are not as healthy as they claim. The CLCV consumer association analyzed 95 products from around thirty brands and made a finding.

They contain on average only 39% of ingredients of plant origin. The rest of the recipe: lots of water, fat and additives. The origin of the cereals is also often absent. From one brand to another, the compositions vary a lot. According to a dietician interviewed by France 3, the regular consumption of these highly processed dishes poses a problem for our health. Even if they display a good nutriscore because they are rich in fiber, it is better to favor homemade.