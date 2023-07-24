“Nutrition and traditional diets have significant effects on various aspects of our lives”, starting with health. “Scientific literature clearly demonstrates that the Mediterranean diet, which I call Italian, as well as other traditional diets, has a positive impact on human health and promotes the so-called ‘successful ageing’ reducing total mortality, preventing the development of cardio-vascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, numerous types of neoplasms and neuro-degenerative diseases”. This is what Health Minister Orazio Schillaci wanted to underline, speaking at the end of the session ‘Healthy Diets, Cultures and Tradition: Lessons from the Mediterranean Diet’, scheduled for the United Nations summit on food systems.

Among the researches, Schillaci recalls “the results of the Seven Country Study, the first study conducted internationally by the American doctor Ancel Keys who, during a stay in Cilento, in Southern Italy, had intuited the benefits of the Mediterranean diet on the population”. Keys demonstrated “that people who do not adhere to the Mediterranean diet, with sedentary habits, have a life expectancy lower than 4.8 years in 20 years and 10.7 years in 40 years, compared to those who adopt this type of diet. These results confirm that strict adherence to the Mediterranean diet is associated with a reduction in overall mortality (-9%), mortality due to cardiovascular disease (-9%), cancer (-6%), Parkinson’s disease (-13%) and Alzheimer’s disease (-13%).

There is talk, the minister points out, also of an important ‘legacy’ for future generations. Because, if “by now it has been amply demonstrated that the nutrients that make up traditional healthy diets interact with DNA by increasing the expression of protective genes against food-related diseases and reducing that of genes correlated with their development, it is also scientifically proven that the genome modifications induced by traditional diets are transmitted from generation to generationthus amplifying their beneficial effect”. Hence the appeal to “recover these traditional healthy diets”, which are also “environmentally sustainable”.

Keywords of this beneficial impact on the environment I am the “respect for the cycles of nature”a reduced environmental footprint, but also “the waste reduction food”, both “at the level of primary production and industrial transformation (food loss) and at the level of domestic preparation and consumption (food waste)”. Another advantage of traditional diets, adds Schillaci, “is the economic one. The promotion of successful aging and the prevention of chronic non-communicable diseases related to these dietary patterns are reflected in asignificant reduction in health care costs for the treatment and therapies of these conditions and the disability that often results from them. This is a particularly important consideration, with reference to the financial sustainability of health systems. In addition, seasonal and local foods are cheaper than out-of-season and long-chain foods.”

Finally, there is “lo development of conviviality, the transmission and practice of gestures related to the preparation of dishes and the table”, which “are an example of the beneficial impact of traditional diets on social aspects. Food awareness (empowerment) and the strengthening of the link between the community and its reference food model are closely connected to these”.