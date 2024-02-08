The population’s increasing concern about improving their lifestyle habits has led to a boost in sales in stores specializing in diet and herbal medicine. It is estimated that these establishments invoiced 550 million euros in 2024, which implies a growth of 2.8% compared to the previous year.

This is reflected in the Sectors study ‘Diet and Herbal Stores’, recently published by the DBK Sector Observatory of INFORMA. Depending on the type of product, dietary supplements are the main type of product sold, gathering around 39% of the total market. Below are the diet foodswith a participation of 29%followed by the products for low-calorie diets (15%)medicinal herbs (8%), natural cosmetics (7%) and other products (2%).

Around 2,200 diet and herbal stores operate in the sector, a figure that has been decreasing in recent years due to the cessation of independent businesses and the resizing of some of the main chains.

In parallel, they have continued growing new sales formulasobserving an increase in the number of companies specialized exclusively in the online channel.

It is estimated that the 43% of points of sale corresponds to establishments independentwhile the remaining 57% corresponds to establishments integrated into chainsthat is, they operate under the same banner.

The size that some of the main operators have reached determines that the sector maintains a significant degree of concentration around a small number of large chains, which coexist with a large group of small companies and private and Spanish capital. Thus, the five leading chains gather now about half of sales totals.