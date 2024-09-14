Diet pills | The world has a life-threatening problem, and now little Denmark is getting rich – This is how a single company pours money into its home country

The Danish company that manufactures obesity drugs has grown into the most valuable in Europe. It already supports the entire Danish economy. The drugs are amazingly effective, but now they are threatened by a competitor in the United States.

Jthe goose that lays the golden eggs of fairy tales would be moved to the 21st century, it would lay obesity medicine. If the goose had a name, it would be Novo Nordisk.

Measured by market value, the Danish pharmaceutical company is now the most valuable in Europe. Last year, Novo Nordisk generated at least four percent of Denmark’s gross domestic product – roughly the same amount as Nokia in its prime in Finland.