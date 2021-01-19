Diet Olympic champion Sarah Sjöström switched to vegetarian food and smashes records now, “I’ve become a lot stronger”

According to Sjöström, the transition to a vegetarian diet has clearly benefited him. His record in jaw pulling, for example, has improved by six.

Vegetarian diet also of increasing interest to top athletes. Swedish Olympic swimming champion and multiple world champion Sarah Sjöström says in an interview with the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT that he switched from a mixed eater to a vegetarian three months ago.

Sjöström, who has ruled the 100-meter butterfly for a decade, is one of Sweden’s brightest medalists at the Tokyo Olympics next summer. The goal is to renew the Olympic gold on a parade trip.

According to Sjöström, the transition to a vegetarian diet has clearly benefited him. His record in jaw pulling, for example, has improved by six jaws and is now 18th.

“I’ve become a lot stronger. I break my own records all the time at the gym, ”he said says in an interview with SVT.

Sjöström says that he got the idea for a change in diet From Lars Frölander and From Therese Alshammarwho are both Olympic swimming medalists and vegetarians. At the turn of the millennium, Frölander renovated his diet and got a decade of extension in his career.

Sjöström is also convinced of the benefits of vegetarian food.

“I sleep better, I feel more energetic and the mood is more even. Changing my diet has affected me a lot. ”

For Sjöström, vegetarianism is also a climate act. He uses it to reduce his large carbon footprint, even slightly, due to travel.

“Then let’s see if it also makes me a faster swimmer.”

Cross-country skiing Olympic winner and world champion Charlotte Kalla has been a vegetarian friend for many years. For him, it is a climate work, among other things.

Kalla, who was interviewed by SVT, says that he initially had doubts about the suitability of vegetarian food for an endurance athlete, but the doubts turned out to be false.

“I had a lot of prejudices about how giving up meat affects my performance,” Kalla says.

“But it’s not just about taking things out of the diet. Bringing in other things and I learned from this incredibly much. “

Pouring on vegetarian food inspired her little sister.

“I haven’t noticed any difference in performance, and that’s best of all,” Kalla says.