The concept that diet and health are closely interconnected isn’t new, and throughout history, people have recognized that poor diet can lead to various health problemsHowever, the precise mechanisms by which diet affects the functioning of our cells, tissues and organs have remained unclear.

In a recent study conducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School new insights have emerged, shedding light on the role of intestinal bacteria in mediating the relationship between food and health; the study, published in Nature June 28, focuses on the microbiomewhich refers to the diverse community of microorganisms that coexist symbiotically with humans.

Through experiments in mice, researchers discovered that gut microbes metabolize common fatty acids, such as linoleic acid, and convert them into a byproduct called conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and this byproduct serves as a signaling molecule that triggers a specific immune response and leads to the development of a special type of immune system in the small intestine.

The study also found that mice in which this immune response cascade was disrupted were more susceptible to infections caused by common foodborne pathogens. These results highlight the intricate interplay between gut microbes, food components, and immunity. Furthermore, they emphasize the importance of understanding how individual microbial species in the gut can modulate organ functions and exert profound effects on overall health.

Dennis Kasper, the study’s senior author and a professor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, stressed the importance of understanding the interconnection between diet, microbes and the immune system, and said study provides one of the most comprehensive demonstrations of the mechanisms underlying how diet and the microbiome contribute to the development of the immune system.

How did the study on the connection between diet and intestinal bacteria develop?

The research team, which included scientists from Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Tufts University and UMass Chan Medical School, initially observed that germ-free mice, which lack a naturally colonized microbiome, were deficient in a subset of immune cells known as CD4+CD8aa+ intraepithelial lymphocytes (IEL) present in the small intestine.

Surprisingly, non-germ-free mice with a minimal diet that provided only essential nutrients also showed a deficiency of these cells, however mice with a varied diet containing more nutrients had a normal presence of CD4+CD8aa+ IELs.

To investigate the potential interaction between diet and the microbiome in relation to the presence or absence of CD4+CD8aa+ IELs, the researchers examined which nutrients were lacking in the minimum and they found that certain fatty acids played a crucial role. Specifically, when mice on minimal diets were fed linoleic acid, a long-chain fatty acid, they began to develop IEL CD4+CD8aa+ in their small intestine.

Further investigation revealed that intestinal bacteria produce an enzyme called linoleic acid isomerase (LAI) that converts linoleic acid into CLA. Importantly, CLA levels were abnormally low in mice with a typical microbiome on a minimal diet and in germ-free mice on a rich diet, suggesting that bacteria are essential for the conversion of linoleic acid to CLA.

The researchers then colonized germ-free mice with LAI-producing bacteria and fed them a rich diet. These mice developed CD4+CD8aa+ IELs in their small intestines, and conversely, when the researchers colonized germ-free mice with bacteria lacking LAIs due to genetic modifications, the immune cells did not develop, indicating that the CLA generated by this bacterial enzyme is required for the growth of these immune cells.

Further investigations uncovered the intricate mechanism by which CLA promotes the development of CD4+CD8aa+ IEL. Immune cells in the small intestine express a protein called hepatocyte nuclear factor 4g (HNF4g) on ​​their surface, which serves as a receptor for CLA. When CLA binds to these receptors, cells produce another protein called interleukin 18R (IL-18R), which in turn reduces the production of a third protein called ThPOK. Reduced production of ThPOK results in increased development of CD4+CD8aa+IEL.

The implications of this complex pathway for immune response and infection control are significant. When any part of the cascade was disrupted, such as inhibition of IL-18R or HNF4g production, the mice were unable to generate CD4+CD8aa+ IELs and were more susceptible to infections by Salmonella typhimurium, a common bacterial species associated to food poisoning.

Kasper pointed out that the intricate nature of these pathways has hindered the discovery of further examples highlighting the relationship between diet, microbes and the immune system, however unraveling these complex mechanisms, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of how the microbiome contributes to our overall well-being and develop interventions to address dysregulation when it occurs.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!