The quality of the diet in ADHD children (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is essential to improve the quality of their life. In fact, a diet rich in fruit and vegetables can help them mitigate the problems of inattention. To declare it is a new research developed by the experts of theOhio State University.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nutritional Neuroscience.

Diet in children with ADHD: this is why it is important that it is healthy

In order to develop research, the experts proposed to 134 children with ADHD diagnosis to answer a detailed questionnaire where they were asked to describe the foods they usually ate and the portions, over a period of 90 days. Parents were also involved in the study through a questionnaire where they were asked to rate symptoms of inattention in their children, such as having difficulty staying focused, not following instructions, difficulty remembering things and difficulty regulating emotions.

The findings revealed that the ADHD children's diet that included heavy consumption of fruits and vegetables resulted in less severe inattention symptoms, he said. Irene Hatsuco-author of the study and associate professor of human nutrition at Ohio State University: " Eating a healthy diet, including fruits and vegetables, can be a way to reduce some of the symptoms of ADHD ", said the researcher.

The information obtained for this research was gathered as part of the ADHD Youth Micronutrient Study (MADDY), which carefully studied the effectiveness of a 36-ingredient vitamin and mineral supplement for treating ADHD symptoms. and poor emotional control in 134 children between the ages of 6 and 12.

Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry . The study that evaluated the supplement’s effectiveness showed that children taking the micronutrients were three times more likely to show significant improvement in their ADHD symptoms and emotional dysregulation than those taking a placebo. The study was published in 2021 on the

Yet another study involving the same children, published in early 2022 in the journal Nutrients revealed that children whose families had higher levels of unhealthy diets were more likely than others to exhibit more severe symptoms of emotional dysregulation, such as chronic irritability, angry moods, and outbursts of anger.

In light of these findings, why is choosing the right diet for ADHD children so important? Scientists answered this question by explaining that ADHD is related to low levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brain, and vitamins and minerals play key roles as cofactors in helping the body make these important neurochemicals and in overall brain function.

A qualitatively inadequate diet can play an additional role: “Everyone tends to get irritated when hungry, and children with ADHD are no exception. If they don’t eat enough, they could make their symptoms worse“Professor Hatsu explained. Furthermore, The stress of parents who are angry at not being able to provide suitable food for their children can create family tensions that could lead to worsening symptoms for children with ADHD.

The MADDY study is one of the first to examine the relationship between symptoms and diet quality in ADHD children in the United States and Canada. This is important because Western diets are more likely than many others, such as the Mediterranean diet, to fall short of fruit and vegetable intake, he said: “We believe that doctors should evaluate the food safety status of children with ADHD before creating or modifying a treatment program “, Hatsu said.

“Some symptoms may be more manageable by helping families become more food-safe and able to provide a healthier diet“, Concluded the scientist.