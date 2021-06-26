I.In the film “Super Size Me”, which documents a particularly unsavory self-experiment, the author and director Morgan Spurlock tortures his body with three McDonald’s meals a day for a month. His health suffered dramatically from the industrial pollution: Spurlock gained more than ten kilos, his cholesterol levels skyrocketed, and the documentary filmmaker’s liver was not very enthusiastic about the experiment. “Super Size Me” makes it clear what everyone already knows: high-fat fast food with all kinds of chemical additives makes people sick and promotes obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

Although the film was released in 2004, it is still very topical, which is why the philosopher Thomas Mohrs gave his lecture at the annual meeting of the Ethics Council – “Get it! Dimensions of nutritional responsibility ”- introduces with Spurlock’s work. In addition to industry, trade and politics (the Ethics Council speaks of “multi-stakeholder responsibility”), Mohrs sees the duty of individuals to supply their bodies with healthy, high-quality food that is best provided with the fair trade label. This is done in their own interest and in the interest of the community and the health care system, which is increasingly coming under cost pressure because too many people are still eating like Spurlock in “Super Size Me”.

The corona pandemic has pushed “public health”, usually called public health, which sounds much less like paternalism, into the focus of optimization. Nutrition is of great importance here. How high is shown by the discussion about the corona risk groups, which initially looked particularly at older people and those with chronic respiratory diseases.

Corona and obesity

In the course of the pandemic, however, the focus was increasingly on an equally endangered group: the obese. Studies show that obese people suffering from Covid-19 who have to be hospitalized have a forty percent higher probability of dying than people with normal weight corona infected. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) comes to the conclusion that an unhealthy diet is responsible for nineteen percent of all deaths in Germany. And: About ten percent of the health costs in this country, according to the spokeswoman for the Ethics Council Elisabeth Gräb-Schmidt, are due to being overweight.



Food for the nerves: More than thirty percent of the population compensate for stress by eating foods rich in fat and sugar.

These are alarming numbers. However, it would also be alarming if these numbers were used in the future in the nutrition debate to stigmatize people. According to the motto: Overweight people simply lack the necessary discipline. Obesity as a self-chosen fate. One of the biggest risk factors for being overweight is poverty. It is more than just an economic condition, because it draws people mentally and physically. Mohrs notes in his remarks that there are of course people who have to turn over every euro twice – but at the same time there is always enough money for cigarettes and alcohol.

Diet as a question of values

For Mohrs, nutrition is also a question of values. “I can’t afford that,” he calls the “parade objection”. The term “afford”, however, conceals – and this is often and often withheld – much more than just the money needed for organic products: time. Those who toil in precarious jobs, raise their children alone and may have to commute to work, lack the time and energy to create a vegetable casserole from regional ingredients in the evening. The reduction of nutrition to tables also hides the great role of emotions. Studies show, for example, that more than thirty percent of the population compensate for stress by eating foods rich in fat and sugar, which promise a quick energy boost.

Health insurance companies have long been luring their customers with discount offers if they monitor their physical activities and transmit the data in accordance with the health-fixated quantified self movement. Numerous apps and tools are available for this. These offers are voluntary. But the pandemic taught one thing: nothing is set in stone.