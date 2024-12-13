A study led by researchers from the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (US) has found evidence that dietary changes can slow cancer cell growth in men with early-stage prostate cancer who opt for active surveillance. The results, published in the’ Journal of Clinical Oncology‘, show that a diet low in omega-6 fatty acids and rich in omega-3, supplemented with fish oil, achieved a significant reduction in cancer cell proliferation.

The study, led by William Aronsonincluded 100 men with low-risk prostate cancer. Participants were assigned to follow a specific diet or continue with their usual diet for one year. Those who adopted the diet designed by the researchers, along with omega-3 supplements, showed a 15% decrease in the Ki-67 index, a key biomarker of cancer cell growth. In contrast, the control group experienced a 24% increase in this index.

“This is an important step in understanding how diet can influence prostate cancer outcomes,” explains Aronson. “Our findings suggest that something as simple as adjusting your diet could slow the progression of cancer and postpone the need for more aggressive treatments.”

Active surveillance, a strategy of regular monitoring without immediate intervention, is chosen by many men with low-risk prostate cancer to avoid the side effects of surgery or radiotherapy. However, up to 50% of these patients end up needing treatment in the first five years. This study offers a potentially effective option to prolong the period without aggressive interventions, something highly valued by patients.









The intervention group received personalized dietary advice to balance omega-6 and omega-3 fats in your diet. This included replacing processed, high-fat foods with healthier options, such as using olive oil instead of mayonnaise or reducing fried foods. Additionally, it was supplemented with fish oil capsules.

Despite the encouraging results, no differences were seen in other markers, such as Gleason grade. The researchers emphasize the need for larger-scale studies to confirm long-term benefits and establish definitive dietary guidelines for patients with prostate cancer.

This finding opens a new avenue to explore how nutrition can influence cancer progression and improve patients’ quality of life.