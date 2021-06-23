The CEO of the Volkswagen group Herbert Diess is an unquestionable supporter of electric technology. With him in charge, the German company gave a very strong push to the battery sector, also to get rid of the uncomfortable Dieselgate label. While loving the electric, Diess, however, is well aware that it will not be such a disruptive technology as to change the way people move. After all, it will only be necessary to go and refill at the column instead of refueling at the fuel pump.

What could really change everything, according to Diess, is autonomous driving. “This technology will change the automotive industry much more than electrification will. Cars will become truly different when they can glide through traffic on their own. After all, cars are already software products and will also be the most sophisticated connected devices we can imagineDiess told Bloomberg’s Economic Forum, held in Qatar.

Volkswagen is currently working alongside Ford in autonomous driving research, thanks to the Argo AI project in the United States. According to Diess, progress in this direction is certainly good. Also in China, the German group is investing with some local companies to set up cars capable of driving alone. However, as some GM executives have already acknowledged, there is a lack of the right regulations to give the chance to test self-driving cars on the roads. While acknowledging some steps forward: Volkswagen is planning to market microbuses with a higher level of autonomous driving. And we must not forget that the investment on the software part by the Wolfsburg company is equal to 2.5 billion euros per year.

Diess, as reported Automotive News, is convinced that with these premises Volkswagen may also be at the forefront of the automotive market in view of these expected major changes, first the electric one and then the one linked to autonomous driving.