The rivalry between Volkswagen and Tesla for the supremacy the global automotive market is getting more and more heated. The German carmaker has no intention of revising its estimates, according to which it will become the largest seller of electric vehicles globally by 2025, but it has to deal with the US rival who for its part wants to continue to reaffirm their superiority. At the moment the duel sees Tesla prevail, but there is no doubt that Volkswagen’s run-up has already started for several months and that the gap, albeit slowly, is closing.

“It will be a very close fight, but we will not give up – said Herbert Diess at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference – I have to admit we didn’t expect our main US competitor Tesla to be so fast and well prepared. “ The CEO of the Volkswagen Group, who was heavily criticized last year for regularly comparing the German giant with Tesla, and for having repeatedly extolled the capabilities and speed of the company led by Elon Musk to exert pressure on the consolidated structures of Volkswagen, he is still convinced that Volkswagen can still succeed in overtake Tesla to become the number one brand in the world in 2025. To do so, however, it must focus more on a broader product offering covering luxury and premium cars and on higher-volume brands.