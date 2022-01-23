“Say goodbye to vehicles with internal combustion engines it will simply be impossible“. The CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, does not mince words to analyze the future of the automotive sector, increasingly overwhelmed by the electric transition that is also affecting the German group. A strong and clear message that the number one of the VW group sends to Europe first and foremost: the transition to electric vehicles has some constraints, due to which the plan to reach 50% electric by 2030 is extremely ambitious.

“In Europe we have a market share of around 20%: in order for this share to support the 50% goal of electric vehicles, we need 6 Gigafactory – explained Diess in an interview granted to the podcast by Nilay Patel, director of the technology site The Verge, and reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano – These factories are expected to be operational by 2027 or 2028 to enable us to reach our 2030 target. It is almost impossible to do this“. Worrying signals were sent by the CEO of the German group, who, again on the subject of new Gigafactories, brings up two problematic issues: the hiring of new staff, and the supply chain and procurement of raw materials. “We are only 20% of the market, therefore 6 factories. Europe needs 30 of these plants. Each plant is two kilometers by one. Huge quantities of raw materials have to be moved. It will be challenging. So, go from 50% to 100% it will be a tremendous challenge. It is not just a question of saying ‘let’s turn off endothermic cars’. It’s simply impossible “, he added.

In closing, Diess does not save criticisms to other car manufacturers, to be precise those that have already established the deadline after which they will stop the sale of thermal cars: “It is a decision that a car manufacturer cannot make alone because the launch of electric vehicles will depend on legislation and the increase of renewable energies, and this will derive from state policies and a global policy, not by the individual decisions of car manufacturers. There is no point in electrifying the world of mobility if we do not first make the primary sector CO2 neutral ”.