In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Tesla boss Elon Musk cleared Volkswagen as an electric brand, acknowledging that the Wolfsburg-based efforts to accelerate the pace in this area have been noteworthy. Musk called the German giant a kind of start-up, basically a rookie in the electric world: and as a newcomer, she has already found some interesting products. In this reversal of roles, with the oldest brand starting from scratch, the CEO of the Volkswagen group Herbert Diess is continuing incessantly to strike the iron of electric cars, and will do so as long as it is, in fact, “hot”.

At the Volkswagen Annual General Meeting Diess expressed his satisfaction with the results of the group’s electric cars. Here are his words: “We did well in 2021. We are financially sound and have strengthened our resilience. At the same time, we have made significant progress in implementing the strategy New Auto. In 2022, we will continue to move forward with the realignment, despite the geopolitical and economic challenges. Today our customers have an electric alternative for almost every model: our range of zero-emission vehicles is, in fact, wider than all the competition. We expect the e-mobility business to reach the profitability of the combustion engine business sooner than expected: we are in fact extensively deploying our platforms for electric mobility, converting an increasing number of production plants and selling our technology to competitors such as Ford“.

In 2021, one in four 100% electric vehicles in Europe was from the Volkswagen Group, speaking of registrations. In the United States, the group’s share in the electric market last year stood at around 8%, about double that of combustion engines; over two-thirds of the 17,000 people who bought an ID.4 were new customers. In short, it seems the time to insist. Diess highlighted the hiring of a thousand software developers, the effort on Gigafactories in Europe and charging stations. Will it be able to do so in a very tense geopolitical climate? According to the CEO, “introducing locks may not be our answer. In reverse, interdependence between economic regions allows us to communicate with each other. We can solve global challenges such as climate catastrophe only through our joint efforts“. Blocks talk about Europe and the United States, China, Russia: all markets where Volkswagen does not want to lose its grip.