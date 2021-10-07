“Cycling is fun, healthy and good for the environment. Overcrowded urban centers will accept cars, even with zero emissions, only if bicycles have enough space in the mobility mix “, signed Herbert Diess. The Group CEO Volkswagen has published a new update on Twitter in which it recognizes the importance of bicycles, considered central in the development of the mobility of the future, thus allowing the right mix to lighten traffic in large cities.

The endorsement message towards two-wheeled pedals was also published together with a post on LinkedIn that advertised an initiative promoted by VW at its headquarters in Wolfsburg which invites employees to cycle to the workplace. Diess’s claims have received mixed reactions, with some users pointing out the ambiguity of her claims. “Do you want to sell cars or motorcycles?” wrote a user, provoking the position taken by the CEO of the German group. Others praised the position of the German manager, underlining his progressive ambitions. The number one of the Wolfsburg giant also gave space to a wish list for the future of mobility, a few days before the elections in Germany, once again underlining VW’s ambitious investment plans to promote the transition to sustainable mobility through electrification, as well as a series of initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and protecting the environment.