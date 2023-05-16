New developments in the context of the scandal Dieselgate, which from 2015 to today continues to impact the coffers of the Volkswagen Group and many brands connected to it. We had told you in recent days how the former CEO of Audi, Rupert Stadler, was preparing to confess its involvement in manipulating installed software devices to deceive buyers about diesel engine emissions. And the confession finally came.

Stadler makes mea culpa

According to reports from Ansa, which cites various German media, the former top manager of the house with the four rings would have admitted his responsibilitiesdeclaring that he could have intervened but that in the end he would not, which is why it would have been said very repentant. Words that mark a first time: it is in fact the first member of the Volkswagen family to have admitted his guilt in the Dieslegate trial.

For legal purposes

Did a sudden remorse prompt Stadler to make mea culpa? Far from it. The decision of the former CEO of Audi to confess is related to the so-called conditional: translated, thanks to a full confession, combined with the payment of 1.1 million euros, the former top manager of the German brand can now hope to avoid the prison sentence, which could have gone up to 2 years.

The history of the process

We recall that Stadler was tried together with former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz and a third person, an engineer. But while the latter almost immediately confessed to having manipulated the emission detection devices on diesel engines, the former Audi CEO has always rejected the accusations that had been leveled against him, in particular that of not having stopped the sale of “manipulated” cars while being aware of their illegality. An accusation that instead has now been self-attributed: clearly, only to hope for a suspended sentence.