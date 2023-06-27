The scandal Dieselgate which exploded in 2015 continues to sow panic in car manufacturers who have become protagonists of crimes regarding the reduction of CO2 emissions. Particularly after a German court ruled that these same companies will have to compensate the owners of diesel cars purchased in the last decade and equipped with emission manipulation devices.

Potentially huge numbers

The case was filed against Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes, although the final verdict could also have consequences for other car brands involved in the same scandal. And what worries these brands more than anything else is the measure possible compensation: Carscoops reports that the court in question would have in mind potentially huge figures, ranging 5 to 15% of the vehicle purchase price.

The defence

It is clear that if the car manufacturers were forced to compensate the owners, the bill would amount to several million euros, but it is said that it will be like this: in fact, speaking to Reuters, a Volkswagen spokesman said he expected the courts to reject the compensation claims by car owners given that the devices considered manipulators would not technically be illegal. The reason? They had been installed and put into operation for safeguard the reliability of the enginestherefore they were to be considered permitted by law.

The court

A reading of the situation that did not convince the judge in question at all, who, after being heard before the highest German federal court, addressed the accused car manufacturers, pointing out to them that it was their responsibility prove that these same defeat devices were legal and actually served a purpose other than obscuring a car’s true emissions levels. How will the process evolve? We’ll see, meanwhile Volkswagen and the other car manufacturers in the crosshairs of justice are trembling.