Do you remember the Dieselgate scandal that shook the automotive world in 2014? Volkswagen definitely yes, given that it still pays the consequences today, having been by far the car manufacturer most affected economically and beyond. The thing that most worries the German giant, as well as all the other automotive groups involved, is that the matter has not yet been completely closed, especially after a new study by nonprofit research organization International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and published these days has brought out some interesting data.

Between suspicion and the extreme

In fact, it seems that “suspicious” nitrogen oxide emission levels have been found in at least 77% of the tests carried out recently on diesel cars in Europe: these excess emissions, reads a note, “indicate the ‘probable use‘ of an engine calibration strategy that can now be classified as a prohibited defeat device based on recent rulings by the Court of Justice of the European Union”. According to the investigation, the document continues, “not only did the vast majority of tests (85% for Euro 5 diesel cars and 77% for Euro 6) show ‘suspicious’ excess emissions, but also many ‘extreme’ emission levelsthe latter found in at least 40% of official tests on diesel cars, indicating the ‘almost certain’ presence of a calibration strategy which can now be considered a prohibited manipulation device”.

Manipulative devices still in use?

And that’s not all, because the ICCT itself has also evaluated the data collected through past remote sensing campaigns that measure the real emissions of roadside vehicles as cars pass by, showing how, out of 700,000 measurements made in five European countries, in 75 % of cases the vehicles with diesel engines tested had average emissions above the “extreme” threshold (indicating an emission level so far above the legal limits that an explanation other than the presence of a defeat device is highly unlikely). For this reason Peter Mock, Director General of the ICCT for Europe, points out: “It is difficult to dispute what is a large amount of analyzed and test data collected from multiple sources. All pointing in the same direction. Following the CJEU rulings, these findings represent a solid body of evidence for authorities who need to investigate and potentially take remedial action to address the health risks posed by European diesel cars driving on our roads.”

Negative estimates

According to estimates by the ICCT itself, there would be around 19 million vehicles with “suspicious” emissions and 13 million with “extreme” emissions. “Air pollution continues to be the biggest health risk to Europe’s environment – concludes the note – Diesel vehicles are one of the main culprits, mainly due to high NOx emissions. In the European area, 35,400 premature deaths were linked to emissions from diesel vehicles on the road in 2015, or 14% of all premature deaths related to air pollution.