It has now been eight years since we first heard of Dieselgate, yet the consequences of the scandal that hit the automotive sector and in particular the Volkswagen Group continue to be felt even today. However, the German giant was not the only one to be involved in this maxi operation of deception of users through the use of devices for manipulating diesel engine emissions.

Take the confession

These days, in fact, a technical project manager of Continental admitted that he was directly involved in this scandal. Not only that: in making his confession, he would also have indicted other defendants who, according to him, were aware of what was happening. This was reported by Reuters, which cites German prosecutors.

More admissions of guilt

The identity of the manager of the German multinational leader in the production of tires has not been revealed, but we know that, according to the prosecutor’s office, he hopes with this confession to be treated with greater leniency during the process. He is not, however, the only one to have adopted this behavior: several other accused persons have in fact contacted the same public prosecutor’s office to issue statements which they sounded more like confessions.

60 people under investigation

We recall that the investigation by German prosecutors relating to Dieselgate was expanded to some former top managers of Continental in November 2021, but only now has the confession of this technical project manager who remains anonymous arrived. To date, around sixty people are under investigation in the context of this scandal, with different chargesranging from aiding and abetting to fraud and more.