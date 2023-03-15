A diesel with a particulate filter will soon be strictly prohibited.

The diesel driver is getting more and more difficult. Self-igniting cars are under fire because of the high NOX emissions. Fortunately, there are now soot filters, but they are not sacred. This is evident, because the ban on diesels WITH a particulate filter is imminent.

Belgium takes the lead. In Wallonia, new requirements in terms of environmental zones will come into effect from 2025. Euro 4 was often an important dividing line. Before that, diesel cars often did not have a particulate filter, which is the case with Euro 4. In short, it is quite easy to sell that you cannot enter an environmental zone without a particulate filter.

Diesel with particulate filter

But now in 2025 there will be a ban on Euro 4 diesels. This means that you must have at least a Euro 5 diesel to drive into the city. There are three regions in Belgium: Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels. It is therefore the French-speaking part where the Euro 4 diesels are banned. Wallonia bans Euro 4 engines to make people live healthier.

This should lead to many economic benefits. Think of lower medical costs, better productivity and a longer lifespan. Initially, the new rules were intended to take effect on January 1, 2023. Due to the enormous energy costs that the people suffered from, Wallonia has decided to postpone it for two years to January 1, 2025.

Hard nuance!

After that it gets tough. In 2030, the aim is to extend the ban to both petrol cars (Euro 5, Euro 6 and Euro 6D) and, in principle, all diesels. Only Euro 7 cars can then enter the environmental zone. This is still a proposal and has not yet been approved or established. But yes, you can count on a similar measure to follow in 2030.

Of course there is room for a little nuance. These are environmental zones, so you can still drive outside the cities. Another thing, those Euro4 diesels are really getting pretty old by 2025. The first diesels with a particulate filter are included, but most 2002-2010 cars already have a few tons on them. You can count on it that most of it will be ‘finished’ by then anyway.

Through: Wallonia.be

Thanks to Coert for the tip!

This article Diesel WITH particulate filter is now prohibited to become appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Diesel #particulate #filter #banned