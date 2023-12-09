Yes, if all goes well, it will be dirt cheap to get a fuel-efficient diesel from Germany next year.

It’s cold outside, but the heating can be turned on again inside. The elections in the Netherlands have shown that the cold woke specter is on the wane. We actually see it everywhere, not just in the Netherlands and not just in politics. Disney has lost almost 200 billion in value in two years (and is now worth less than 200 billion). It turns out that no one really wants that forced stuff. Throngs of parents now screen Disney films in advance to see if they are suitable for their children… Welcome to 2023.

Anyway, it’s slowly becoming more fun again. However, in the meantime, there is potential for real benefit to be gained by doing so arbitration. In Germany it will take a while before protest voters bring the AfD to power. And so the current ‘traffic light’ government (with greens, socialists and liberals) is trying to impose a strict ban on diesel. This was on the advice of some economic thinkers. Germany has to make 17 billion cuts next year. And abolishing it Diesel privilege could contribute to this. Which can also be sold as ‘good for the environment’.

It Diesel privilege is a measure by the German state designed to give the economy a boost. Businessmen who travel long distances and keep the economy going can do so somewhat cost-effectively with their 530ds. The German government taxes diesel much less than gasoline. With equal treatment, diesel would, ceteris paribus, be approximately 18 cents per liter more expensive than is currently the case. hence Dickschiffs in Germany so often drive on satanic juice.

If after a bit of negotiation and things get on the right side in a pair calls are implemented, diesel driving in Germany will become considerably less interesting. And that can only mean one thing: the prices of okkazies will fall. And that’s where we Dutch are stuck.

Because two years ago you heard from every German seller that the Dutch were buying up all petrol-powered F1xs, but things will be different now. Then we had to fear that diesels would be severely banned by politicians. But now that Uncle Geert and Aunt Caroline are turning the knobs, we don’t have to worry about that anymore. The Dieseldampff can continue to smoke liberally for years to come. Just act normal. No doubt to the delight of our self-igniter connoisseur @willeme.

Do you already have something in mind that nails old-fashioned fun and belches blue smoke? Maybe a 640d or Mercedes E400d? Let us know in the comments!

