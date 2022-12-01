Against the expensive fuelat least for companies of transportcomes the diesel bonuseswhich offers the possibility of deducting in the form of tax credit expenses for the purchase of diesel. The measure covers the 28% of spending incurred in the first quarter of 2022 to purchase fuel and is due to companies that have their registered office and operate in Italy.

Diesel tax credit what is it

The diesel bonus, in the form of a tax credit, is a measure that aims to mitigate the higher costs of a company deriving from expensive fuel.

Transport companies can apply for a tax credit for fuel costs

The cut of excise duties it is a temporary measure in force until 31 December 2022 which has been remodulated with the discount that since December 1, 2022 it is gone from 30.5 cents to 18.3 cents for petrol and diesel.

Diesel tax credit how it works, who is entitled to it

The diesel bonus is not for everyone, but it is only for companies that carry out transport activities with registered offices in Italy. Operation is quite simple because theRevenue Agency established the tax code 6989 also named “tax credit for the purchase of diesel”.

The diesel tax credit is 28% on the expenditure incurred

To request it, therefore, the company will have to bring in compensation, through model F24, the tax credit to buy diesel. The total tax credit, which cannot be offset against other excess amounts, amounts to 28% of the expenditure incurred in the first quarter of 2022 to purchase fuel.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Fuel price increases excise cut halved

👉 How to save on fuel

👉 Fuel prices on Google Maps

👉 Fuel excise duties, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 How much has the cost of petrol and diesel increased in 2021

👉 Petrol and diesel for 1 euro, preferential price

👉 How to fuel self service by yourself?

👉 How to pay at the fuel self-service

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK