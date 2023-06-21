But that is not the intention that diesel is more popular, is it?

Car sales are going well. Now we have also had a few weaker years, so there is only one way: up. In addition, manufacturers are catching up on orders. We can see that in the new one ACEAfigures when it comes to newly registered cars. We often say car sales and we mean that, but officially they are registrations. Many cars that were ordered last year are only now being delivered. This can be seen in all major countries in the EU.

In Italy, sales grew by 23.1%, while Germany accounted for 19.2% and France for 14.8% growth. The European car market grew on average by 18% in the period from January 2023 to May 2023. In May 2023 alone, more than 1 million cars were sold.

Diesel more popular than electric?

Then we move on to the incendiary headline of this article. It can’t be the case that diesel is still more popular than electric? We had decided that electric drive is better and that diesel is really ready? Well, that is true, but Europe is not as fast as Norway or the Netherlands. The share of newly registered diesel cars is 14.3%. That was 17.3% last year (in the same period).

If we look at electric cars, we see that 13.8% are fully electric. This means that the EV has almost overtaken the diesel car in Europe. That was still 9.6% in this period last year. To stick with diesel terminology: we are at the tipping point. Diesel is now even more popular, but if the trend continues, electric will be more popular than diesel next year.

In the Netherlands slightly different

What about gasoline? That is still the most popular with 36.5% (which was 38.4%), the regular hybrid is also increasing (from 23.8 to 25%). All the more remarkable is that the PHEV loses share: from 8.8% to 7.4%.

You may not immediately see the above ratios in the Netherlands. We are slightly different in terms of car sales. The electric car is by far the most popular here (33.2%). The petrol car has lost a lot and stands at 29.2%. The PHEV is also quite popular with 12.9%. Dieseling in the Netherlands is no longer good tononly 1.1% concerns a self-igniter.

Incidentally, we should not beat ourselves up too much, because Norway is much further with the electric car, where 80.9% is completely electric. Special, petrol (1.2%) is less popular there than diesel (2.1%).

