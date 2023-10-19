Although the market shares it had until 2016-2017 are archived, diesel engines still attract 18.7% of new car buyers for a total of 222,685 units. The data relates toregistered of the first nine months of 2023 according to Unrae. The “smooth” diesel fueling goes well with the station wagon bodywork made for those looking for space and covering several kilometers a year. The offer in the price lists has been reduced, leaving room for SUVs (which occupy the entire top 10 of this supply) but it still has several interesting proposals. Here, in alphabetical brand order, is a selection of 10 non-electrified diesel proposals (here is the photo story on the mild hybrid diesel family cars), some of which are competitive with C-segment SUVs, i.e. compact sport utility vehicles. A necessary warning: as regards brands that have more than one family diesel in their range, the least expensive model has been chosen.