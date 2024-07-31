From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 07/31/2024 – 16:50

Diesel oil sales by distributors in Brazil grew 4.2% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2023, to a record 5.66 billion liters, data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) showed this Wednesday, 31.

The increase mainly reflected “the good performance of the export of goods and products by Brazil, which in the same period registered growth of 6.9%”, pointed out StoneX Market Intelligence analyst Bruno Cordeiro, highlighting the performance of the manufacturing, agricultural and extractive industries.

The increase in sales abroad boosts the commercialization of diesel, by guaranteeing an increase in the demand for road and rail freight to transport these goods from production centers to export terminals.

“For the second half of the year, the trend remains towards strong demand,” said Cordeiro, noting that the third quarter of the year is seasonally marked by increased fuel consumption, driven by the growth in fertilizer imports, increasing the use of trucks and trains to transport these inputs to agricultural fields.

In June, diesel oil sales by distributors rose 3.77% compared to the same month of the previous year and rose 0.3% compared to May, according to ANP data.

“Sales in Rio Grande do Sul showed full recovery in the month following the floods that occurred in the state, marking an increase of 11.8% compared to May 2024 and 4% compared to June 2023,” said Cordeiro.

Gasoline vs. Ethanol

Gasoline sales by distributors in Brazil fell 7.4% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023, to 21.4 billion liters, due to the fossil fuel’s lower competitiveness compared to ethanol, according to StoneX.

“The second half of the year usually sees an increase in demand for light fuels, which can alleviate the drop (in gasoline) seen in the first period, also supported by the lower competitiveness of ethanol, especially in the fourth quarter,” said Isabela Garcia, Market Intelligence analyst at the consultancy.

Sales of hydrated ethanol, a direct competitor of gasoline at the pumps, grew 50.3% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, to 10.4 billion liters.

In June, sales of C gasoline fell 8.6% compared to the same month in 2023, to 3.51 billion liters, while those of hydrated ethanol rose 38.2% in the same period, to 1.62 billion liters, according to the ANP.

In Rio Grande do Sul, sales of gasoline C recovered in June compared to May 2024, but were 2.5% below the values ​​of June 2023, reflecting a lower demand for light fuels in general (even with the increase in sales of hydrated ethanol), which can be associated with the remaining impacts of the floods in the state in May, added Garcia.