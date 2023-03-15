SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The price of a liter of diesel follows a downward trend in Brazil, with the common type sold on average at 6.33 reais, down 3.29% in the first part of March, according to the Index Ticket Log Pricing System (IPTL).

Diesel S-10 dropped 3.17% in the period from March 1 to 13 and closed at 6.43 reais per liter.

The South region led the ranking of the most expressive retreats, which reached 4.06% for the common type and 4.23% for the S-10.

“With the exemption for diesel, which tends to be maintained in the coming months, the price of fuel follows a downward trend”, said Douglas Pina, general director of Mobility at Edenred Brasil, in a note.

“This scenario is confirmed when we analyze the variations in the price of a liter in all states and in the Federal District. Only Amazonas, which has been registering an increase for all fuels, showed an increase of 1.92% for common diesel and 1.59% for the S-10 type, according to the IPTL”, he said.

Among the States, Sergipe recorded the most significant declines – 6.90% for common diesel and 7.66% for the S-10 type.

The lowest averages were identified in Paraná, at 5.72 reais for common diesel and 5.79 reais for S-10 diesel.

Roraima marketed the most expensive diesel in the entire country, with the common diesel at 7.69 reais and the S-10 at 7.79 reais.

The IPTL is a fuel price index calculated based on fueling carried out at the 21,000 accredited Ticket Log service stations.

ETHANOL AND GASOLINE

In the case of gasoline, the average price in the country was sold at 5.88 reais, an increase of 9.04% when compared to February.

“The last announced reduction of 3.93% for gasoline was not enough to curb the increases caused by the increase in fuel prices and the increases were observed at the fuel pumps in all Brazilian states and also in the Federal District”, said Pina.

The average price of ethanol followed the gains of gasoline and ended the period at an average of 4.60 reais, with an increase of 3.81% compared to the previous month.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)