Fuel rises for the 7th consecutive week and is traded at R$ 6.10 per liter, shows ANP

The price of gasoline and ethanol has fallen in recent days, while diesel continues to rise and recorded the highest price in 7 months. According to the latest survey by ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) released this Friday (September 15, 2023) gasoline and ethanol were sold in Brazil at R$ 5.84 and R$ 3.64, respectively, between 10 and 15 of September.

The price represented a drop of R$0.02 compared to the previous week for both fuels. At the same time, diesel was sold at R$6.10–R$0.05 more than what was sold between September 3rd and 9th.

As reported by Power360fuel prices are expected to rise for the remainder of 2023, given cuts in oil production in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The State of Goiás recorded the lowest prices, with gasoline sold at R$5.61 and ethanol at R$4.42. The most expensive gasoline was sold in Acre, at R$6.76, and ethanol in Rondônia, with an average price of R$4.96.

Diesel had its highest price in 7 months and presented a variation of R$ 1.55 between the highest and lowest price. In Acre, it was sold for R$7.40 and in Maranhão, R$5.85. The last time diesel had a price above that recorded in recent days was on February 11th.