Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The increase in the price of diesel continues to alarm and worry the sectors that work with this product, because in some service stations in the municipality of Ahome, this fuel has already reached the 26 pesos and 50 cents.

Gerardo Medina Palma, general secretary of the CTM alliance, of dump trucks, stated that the situation is very complicated and more so for this sector that practically has no work and the little they manage to achieve is not proving profitable due to the high cost of diesel.

“Despite the fact that we have little work, the little that has been done is hitting us quite a bit with the increase in the price of diesel, in addition to the increase in supplies,” he said.

He added that right now they have little work due to the demolition of the Ford building.

He added that the rate we bring is very low compared to what supplies have increased. “We have already talked to the federations to make an adjustment with the rates. The rate is from three years ago, they were going to increase it every year, every year it was going to be reviewed with Public Works, but it has not been done.”

He reported that the rate is 6.21 pesos per meter of material or kilometer. The price of diesel in Los Mochis is at an average price of 25.35 pesos, but in some service stations in the rural communities of Ahome it has already reached 26 pesos and 50 cents.