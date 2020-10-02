Petrol Diesel Price Today 2nd October 2020: Today on Gandhi Jayanti, diesel prices have come down by 6 to 8 paise. However, there was no change in the price of petrol. On Friday, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 81.06 and the price of diesel was Rs 70.46 per liter. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 2 October 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai were as follows ..

city Diesel (Rs / liter) Petrol (Rs / liter) Delhi 70.46 81.06 Kolkata 73.99 82.59 Mumbai 76.86 87.74 Chennai 76.01 84.14

