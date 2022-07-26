(Reuters) – Diesel production at Brazil’s refineries in June was 3.671 billion liters, up 11.2% from the same month in 2021, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Oil and Gas Agency. Natural and Biofuels (ANP).

Considering the entire first semester, the country produced 21.29 billion liters, adding S-10 and S500 (used in trucks with engines manufactured until 2012).

The rise was driven by the S-10, whose production grew 20.4% in June year on year, while the S500 advanced only 0.7%.

In the semester, the country produced 12.4 billion liters of S-10, representing an increase of 24.4% in relation to the volume registered in the same period of 2021. The S500 totaled 8.89 billion liters, a decrease of 7 .4%.

The increase in diesel production is a response by the sector to the greater demand in the country, which even tends to increase even more in the coming months, between August and September, when corn exports normally intensify, in addition to the flows of soy to the ports.

Gasoline A (pure) totaled 2.144 billion liters produced in June – an increase of 0.6% compared to June 2021. In the first six months of the year, production totaled 12.9 billion liters, 8.4% more than in the first half of last year.

Oil processing at all refineries in the country was 311.7 million liters per day in June, up 8.1% from June 2021 and 3.4% from the immediately previous month.

In the first half, the average volume of oil processed was 305.8 million liters per day, representing an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

The Paulínia Refinery (Replan), owned by Petrobras, in the State of São Paulo, led the oil processing ranking, accounting for 20.7% of the semi-annual volume. Then came the Mataripe Refinery, owned by Acelen, from the Mubadala Fund, with 13.7%, and the Henrique Lage Refinery (Revap), also owned by Petrobras, with an 11.7% share.

