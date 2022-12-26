SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Average diesel prices dropped again at service stations in Brazil in the last week, while prices per liter of gasoline and ethanol remained practically stable, according to a survey by the regulatory agency ANP released on Friday.

Diesel was sold on average at 6.28 reais per liter, compared to 6.36 reais in the previous week, down 1.26%.

The S10 diesel (with lower sulfur content) registered an average price of 6.42 reais, against 6.48 reais a liter a week earlier, a reduction of 0.93%.

Common gasoline was sold on average at 4.93 reais per liter, compared to 4.94 reais in the previous week (-0.20%), and the liter of ethanol was 3.81 reais, versus 3.82 reais in the week previous (-0.26%).

(By Letícia Fucuchima; edited by Paula Arend Laier)