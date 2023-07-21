Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/20/2023 – 3:53 pm Share

The average price of a liter of common diesel fell to R$5.04 in the first half of July, 1.9% lower than in the same period of the previous month, when it was sold at an average of R$5.14. The data is from the latest survey by Ticket Log, Edenred Brasil’s fleet management and mobility solutions brand.

Diesel S-10 also fell, by 1.7%, to R$ 5.13 a liter. In the first half of June, the price had been R$5.22.

During the first days of July, the lowest averages for the two types of diesel were registered in the South Region, with the common one sold at R$ 4.93 and the S-10 at R$ 4.96. The highest averages were for the northern stations, with the common one at R$5.70 and the S-10 at R$5.51.